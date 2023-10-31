FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a crash that killed a Colorado man last week, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators believe Duncan Martin, 29, of Longmont, Colorado, died Thursday morning after rear-ending an SUV on I-195 West at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused Martin to lose control of his vehicle, according to police. Martin’s vehicle veered off the highway and into the grass median where it crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle Martin rear-ended, identified by police as a 41-year-old New Bedford man, was not injured.

12 News has learned that Martin was studying law at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Dartmouth.

UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller notified students, faculty and staff of Martin’s passing Thursday afternoon.

Fuller said Martin was in his final semester and “was eagerly preparing to take the bar exam and launch his legal career.”

“It is always painful and difficult to see a life so full of meaning and promise cut short,” he wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Duncan’s family, friends and classmates during this very sad time.”