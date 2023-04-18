DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The University of Massachusetts (UMass) Dartmouth is announcing a new plan to improve pedestrian safety after a freshman was hit and killed by a car on campus.

Frank Petillo Jr., 19, was hit by an oncoming car while crossing Ring Road on April 6. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Students immediately called for safety improvements along the road and now a protected pedestrian walkway will be created.

Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, parking will be removed on Ring Road from the Cedar Dell entrance road to the Oak Glen/Pine Dale Access Road. Any cars parked in the area will be towed.

The plan is to add barriers to create the protected walking path. The university said they will also be adding more shuttles from Cedar Dell to ensure an easier commute for students.

Other students are urged to park in Lot 18.