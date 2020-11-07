Two Taunton officers hit by car while responding to crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two Taunton police officers were rushed to the hospital Friday night after they were hit by a car while responding to a crash, according to Taunton Police Lt. Eric Nichols.

Nichols tells 12 News that the officers were responding to a single-car crash into an electric box on near the intersection of Route 140 and Taunton Depot Drive when they were hit.

Both officers were transported to area hospitals. Their injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Nichols said the driver who hit the officers is cooperating with police. It’s unclear at this time if the driver will face any charges.

