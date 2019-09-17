Two rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Two people were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on I-195 East in Dartmouth early Tuesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police trooper Adam Rego.

Authorities responded to I-195 East in the area of Exit 12 near Faunce Corner Road around 2:30 a.m. Part of I-195 East had to be shut down as crews responded to the crash. It took nearly six hours for the portion of I-195 East to reopen to traffic.

According to Rego, a 41-year-old man from Stratford, Conn. was ejected from the Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving after losing control and crashing into the guardrail. The driver and passenger of the Mitsubishi, a 24-year old Brockton woman, were both rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly afterwards, police say the driver of a Dodge Ram made slight contact with the Mitsubishi as it attempted to avoid a collision. Police say no one in the Dodge was injured in the crash.

Mass. State Police tell Eyewitness News the two vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene around 6:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.