NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m., patrol units were called for a shots fired incident in the area of Acushnet Ave. and Blackmer St.

When they arrived on scene, officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

A second victim then arrived at an area hospital a short time later.

Both victims, who are not being identified aT this time, are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation.