NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A motorcycle crash that left two people seriously injured is under investigation in New Bedford.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of Acushnet Avenue and Conduit Street.

Police say the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time it is unclear what led up to the crash.

12 News has reached out for more information but have not yet heard back.