Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Two people seriously injured in head on crash

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
943818644_1552084800267

Flashing Police Light

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were seriously injured after a car crash in Raynham on Saturday morning.

Both police and fire departments were called to the scene on Thrasher Street, just before 10 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that the two cars collided head on, resulting in serious injuries.

One victim was taken to Boston Medical Center and the other to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

Thrasher Street was close for a couple of between King Phillip and East Britannia Streets.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com