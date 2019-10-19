Two people seriously injured in head on crash

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were seriously injured after a car crash in Raynham on Saturday morning.

Both police and fire departments were called to the scene on Thrasher Street, just before 10 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that the two cars collided head on, resulting in serious injuries.

One victim was taken to Boston Medical Center and the other to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

Thrasher Street was close for a couple of between King Phillip and East Britannia Streets.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.