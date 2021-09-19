Two people seriously injured in Fairhaven crash

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were seriously injured after being involved in a fiery crash in Fairhaven early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, police and fire personnel responded to Howland Rd. for a report of a single car crash.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two people trapped inside and the vehicle on fire.

Officers were able to put the flames out using a fire extinguisher.

The driver was then removed from the vehicle and taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated.

The passenger was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters. Boston Medflight transported the passenger also to Rhode Island Hospital.

Officials said both victims, who are not being identified, have severe, but not non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.