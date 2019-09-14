Two people hospitalized after serious crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash in Attleboro that seriously injured two people.

Police said the two-car crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday on I-95 south near the Rhode Island state line.

Investigators say a car was being driven by Michael Best, 24, of Pawtucket, when he lost control and crashed. Best, and a 22-year-old passenger, were thrown from the vehicle. The car came to a stop in the middle of the highway.

Moments later, a car driven by a 17-year-old struck that vehicle.

Best and the 22-year-old were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for serious inquiries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

