Two New Bedford men ordered held on drug charges

Police looking for missing Wareham man
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — After being charged for allegedly trafficking large amounts of narcotics, judges have ordered two New Bedford men to be held without bail for up to 120 days.

Timothy Oliver, 24, and Kelvin Trinidad, 25, were each found at hearings this week to be dangerous enough to remain behind bars, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Oliver had been out on bail from a domestic assault charge when, on June 1, police found him and Trinidad in possession of excess of 200 grams of cocaine, Quinn’s office said in a news release Thursday.

Police had received a tip that the men were going to receive a package through the mail at Oliver’s apartment on Stowell Street. Officers were watching Oliver and Trinidad detail a car out in front of the home when the package arrived by postal truck.

The men eventually put an item in a black Toyota, got inside and left the area.

That’s when police pulled them over and executed a search warrant for the vehicle and the apartment.

Quinn’s office said 510 grams of cocaine – more than a pound – were found inside the car.

In the apartment, police found another 92 grams of cocaine and 82 grams of crack cocaine, as well as $14,833 in cash.

In addition to the charges of trafficking in excess of 200 grams of cocaine, both Oliver and Trinidad are accused of conspiracy to violate drug laws.

