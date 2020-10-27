Two men charged with murder following shooting at Brockton motel

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two men have been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Brockton motel last week, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on Westgate Road last Friday after receiving several 911 calls about shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, the DA’s office said first responders found the victim, later identified as Christopher Lascase, 20, of Brockton, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lascase was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested one of the suspects, identified as Dvante Bly-Mollentiel, 22, of Brockton, on Sunday. The second suspect, identified as Valdir Rodrigues, 39, of Weymouth, was arrested Monday afternoon.

Second Suspect Arraigned, Held Without Bail In Connection With Brockton Homicide pic.twitter.com/FhvPQJG23s — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) October 27, 2020

Both men pleaded not guilty and were ordered held without bail.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.