SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an early-morning crash involving a motorcycle that killed two people early Saturday.

Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near the Rt. 103 rotary in Somerset.

Police found a motorcycle and vehicle with two victims, a man and woman, lying in the road.

Investigators said the man, who they believe was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman, who police believe was the passenger on the motorcycle, was transported to the hospital but later died.

Somerset police haven’t released the names of the two victims.

Costa said the driver of the other vehicle was sent to the hospital, but did not give an update on their condition.

While it’s not clear what caused the crash, Somerset police believe the motorcycle entered the rotary the wrong way and collided with the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.