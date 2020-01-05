Two arrested in New Year’s Day home invasion, robbery

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Raynham police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with an armed home invasion and robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.

Police say that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called to Tearall Road for a reported home invasion. When they arrived, the victim told officers that a man and woman entered the home, assaulted and robbed the him at gunpoint. The victim said the man pistol whipped him causing injuries to his face. The suspects made off with cash and a cell phone.

As a result of the investigation, police were able to determine that the incident was not random and that the suspects had previously been to the victim’s home.

The two suspects were identified as Derek Martin, 32 and Jessica Toomey, 31, both of Fall River. They were arrested Friday evening without incident and are facing charges that include armed home invasion, witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime.

“This is a fine example of inter-agency teamwork at multiple levels,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. “State and municipal agencies came together to ensure that these two violent suspects will be made to face justice. This type of efficient teamwork across municipal borders should send a clear message to those who would seek to commit violent crimes in our communities.”

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Fall River Police Department Gang Unit and the MIddleboro Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.