Twice-convicted Fall River man sentenced to 5 years in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man who threatened two people that attempted to stop a domestic assault back in April was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced Thursday that Robert Bryan, 33, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to charges of carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Quinn said a man and woman were walking home when they saw what they described as a domestic assault near St. Mary’s Cemetary. During the incident, Quinn said the man, identified later as Bryan, had pushed a woman to the ground.

When the two passersby approached Bryan and told him to leave the woman alone, Quinn said he approached them with an illegal firearm and told them, “Don’t mess with me.” The victims immediately fled the area and called the police.

Quinn said the female victim was shown a photo array by police and identified Bryan as the suspect. Police then obtained a search warrant for Bryan’s apartment where they found him, along with an unregistered .380 semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.

Bryan had previously served a two-year jail term in 2014 for illegal firearm charges, according to Quinn.

“The defendant was up to no good and pulled a gun on a law-abiding civilian who was trying to stop an assault,” Quinn said. “I commend the victims for calling the police, which led to the defendant’s arrest.”

Bryan was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in prison.