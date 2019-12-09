Turkey crashes through driver’s windshield while on the highway

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A man is recovering after a turkey came crashing through the windshield of a car he was in while driving down the highway.

The couple was on I-195 in Fairhaven on Sunday, when the bird came smashing through, hitting man in the head. He only suffered minor injuries.

The woman driving the car was not hurt, but clearly shaken up.

“I just can’t imagine being the driver and just cruising down the road and then a full size turkey comes through your window, you wouldn’t see it coming,” said tow truck driver Frank Hand. “I’m sure it took them a while to pull over and realize even what happened.”

Hand said in over ten years in the business, he has witnessed plenty of deer strikes, but it’s the first accident he has seen involving a turkey.