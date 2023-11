ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a crash involving a box truck in Attleboro.

The truck hit a utility pole just before 9 a.m. on Route 123 near Pike Avenue.

Police closed the roadway so they could clear the scene. National Grid also responded because power lines came down.

At last check, there were a couple dozen customers without power.

No word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

12 News reached out to police for more information. Check back for updates.