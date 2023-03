NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A driver suffered minor injuries in a crash Wednesday in New Bedford.

Police said two vehicles collided around noon in the area of Whitman Street.

One of the drivers fled the scene after the crash, according to police, while the other lost control of their pickup truck and slammed into the side of a nearby home.

The house sustained minor damage, police said. No one was home at the time of the crash.