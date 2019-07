TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton firefighters made quick work of a truck fire Monday on Route 44.

Two trucks collided around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection with Richmond Street, causing one of them to burst into flames.

VIDEO NOW: Minutes ago as I was driving on Rt. 44 in Taunton a crash happened just before I got there. One of the trucks erupted in flames. Police tell me everyone is ok. The fire is now out. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/v8VOULE3ht — Steve Nielsen (@Stevenielsen) June 24, 2019

Firefighters were seen pulling up just minutes later and extinguishing the fire.

There were no injuries, according to Taunton Police Lt. Eric Nichols.

Both vehicles have since been towed from the scene.

Nichols said the cause of the crash is under investigation.