Police planning to charge truck driver after hydraulic lift struck Dennis bridge

DENNIS, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police plan to charge the driver of a tractor trailer after his cargo struck an overpass bridge in Dennis Friday night.

Police say the trailer was carrying a hydraulic lift that was too high to pass safely under the Old Bass River Bridge on Route 6 westbound. The impact caused large chunks of concrete to fall from the bridge, smashing into the hood and windshield of a Mazda 3.

A 55-year-old female passenger in the car suffered serious injuries. The driver, a 55-year old man, had only minor injuries. Police say both are from Brewster, Mass. and were transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old Brockton man, was not injured in the crash. Police say he will be summonsed to appear in Orleans District Court on charges of operating to endanger, operating after license suspension, and an overheight violation.

The Old Bass River Road Bridge will remain closed for at least several days, however Route 6 is back open to traffic, according to The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

Officials said initial structural analysis found that two of the bridge beams were severed in the crash. They will need to investigate further to determine repair options to partially or fully open the bridge.