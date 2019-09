TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Thursday to a Taunton home after a truck crashed through the front of it.

The crash took place around noon on Norton Avenue. It appears the truck drove across the front yard and hit the corner of the home, causing noticeable damage.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time and there’s no word on any injuries.

LIVE: Truck crashes into Taunton home: Posted by WPRI 12 on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest information.