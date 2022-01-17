Truck crashes through empty storefront in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash off Newport Avenue in Attleboro.
A Home Depot truck crashed through a vacant storefront at the Bristol Place shopping center.
Police on scene say the truck was driven by a Home Depot employee, and they’re still working to figure out what caused the crash.
A man was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
The city’s building inspector responded to assess the damage.
12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.