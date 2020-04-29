Live Now
12 Town Hall: Four local mayors outline challenges and response

Trooper dragged by truck fleeing traffic stop in Taunton; suspect remains at large

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Massachusetts State Police are searching for the man who briefly dragged a trooper with his vehicle while driving off in Taunton Tuesday evening.

Police said the trooper had conducted a traffic stop near the Mobil Gas Station on Route 140 and was “in the process of taking enforcement action” when he was dragged a short distance by the man’s pick up truck.

The nature of the enforcement action being taken against the man is unknown at this time.

Police said the trooper suffered minor injuries in the incident and was able to break free from the truck, described as a 2019 Dodge Ram with New York license plates, before it sped off.

The search for the suspect, who police believe is a 32-year-old Dorchester man, is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com