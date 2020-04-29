Trooper dragged by truck fleeing traffic stop in Taunton; suspect remains at large

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Massachusetts State Police are searching for the man who briefly dragged a trooper with his vehicle while driving off in Taunton Tuesday evening.

Police said the trooper had conducted a traffic stop near the Mobil Gas Station on Route 140 and was “in the process of taking enforcement action” when he was dragged a short distance by the man’s pick up truck.

The nature of the enforcement action being taken against the man is unknown at this time.

Police said the trooper suffered minor injuries in the incident and was able to break free from the truck, described as a 2019 Dodge Ram with New York license plates, before it sped off.

The search for the suspect, who police believe is a 32-year-old Dorchester man, is ongoing at this time.