NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A triple decker fire in New Bedford is under investigation.

According to the fire department, crews were called to a home on Princeton Street Friday night around 8:30 p.m. for a report a fire coming from the building.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the third floor.

Officials said there was damage all throughout the building.

At last check, everyone who lived in the building was displace from the home.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.