Trial of Genoveva Andrade in Fall River corruption case suspended due to COVID

Genoveva Andrade, left, leaves court in June after a judge refused to accept a plea deal that would’ve left her with no jail time.

BOSTON (WPRI) — The trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia’s chief of staff has been suspended until March.

Genoveva Andrade’s trial started Monday, with jury selection continuing throughout this week. But Judge Douglas Woodlock said Thursday the trial would be delayed until March 7 after a witness tested positive for COVID.

Andrade is charged with extortion, bribery and making false statements in connection with Correia’s government corruption case. Correia was convicted earlier this year of shaking down prospective marijuana dispensary owners for bribes, and for defrauding investors his tech app.

Andrade is only charged in connection with the marijuana extortion case, not the app fraud. She initially pleaded guilty in the case, but her plea deal was thrown out by Woodlock because he disagreed with the negotiated agreement to avoid jail time.

Woodlock noted that the pandemic may still pose problems when the trial re-starts in March.

“The potential for public health problems remains with us, and we have to remain vigilant,” Woodlock said.

Woodlock also said he intends to hold hearings between now and the trial in private, excluding the public and the press, out of apparent concern about details of the case being reported in the news. He has also blocked the public and press from accessing the jury selection process, muting the Zoom feed from the courtroom the entire time.

