Tree worker killed by falling limb in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A tree worker died Thursday after he was hit by a tree limb while working in Swansea.

Police said the man was up in a bucket truck on Deborah Lane when the limb fell onto him.

The man, identified as Taylor Bowen, 28, of Rehoboth, was lowered from the bucket and was unconscious. Bystanders started performing CPR until first responders arrived, according to police.

Bowen was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Swansea police are investigating the incident along with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

It’s unclear at this time what tree company employed Bowen.