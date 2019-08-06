Tree crashes through roof of Attleboro home during weekend storm

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro family is still reeling after a tree crashed through the roof of their home during last weekend’s powerful storm.

Jeff See said he knew when he looked outside his Christopher Drive home that something was amiss.

“It just didn’t feel right and it just didn’t look right,” he recalled.

See ran to the stairs to call his daughters, ages 16 and 17, down to safety. Soon after one of his daughters left her bedroom, there was a loud crash.

“It happened so fast, there really wasn’t time to think about much,” See said. “It shook the house. My other daughter said she felt it from her bedroom.”

A tree had crashed through the roof of the home and into his daughter’s bedroom. Debris including drywall, tree branches, and insulation was still scattered across her bed and floor on Tuesday.

“When I went upstairs I could smell pine, and it’s not Christmas,” See added with a laugh.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and the storm passed quickly. That’s when See went to survey the damage.

“You could see daylight through the ceiling and the roof and it was not a pleasant thing to see,” he said.

See said the tree was removed from the roof on Monday and they began making repairs on Tuesday. He said his main concern now is ensuring his home is ready for future storms.