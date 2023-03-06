NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man remains behind bars as he stands accused of bringing a loaded handgun to a children’s trampoline park over the weekend.

Chantra Say, 32, was arraigned Monday on charges related to the incident Saturday night at Funz Trampoline Park in New Bedford. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

New Bedford police said they were called to the facility around 7 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. When they arrived, Say allegedly tried to hand a white trash bag to another person, then put it in a nearby garbage can when that person refused to take it.

Inside the bag was a 9mm handgun loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, according to police.

The manager of the trampoline park told 12 News they cleared the children out of the area as soon as possible.

Say was charged with carrying a high-capacity firearm, possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest. Police said he’s currently on probation for his involvement in a 2010 shooting.

He’s due back in court March 10.