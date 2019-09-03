Traffic stop results in arrest of suspected drug dealer

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is facing charges after police say they found a large amount of drugs in his car during a traffic stop overnight.

Rehoboth Police Sgt. James Casey said just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday he spotted a vehicle with a headlight out traveling east on Route 44. Casey pulled the car over but said as he approached, the driver sped off.

Casey said he pursued the vehicle until it came to an abrupt stop in the middle of Anawan Street. The driver, later identified as James Mitchell, 34, was seen moving into the passenger seat while the front passenger tried to get out and run around to the driver’s seat, according to Casey.

Mitchell, the passenger, and a third person in the back seat were ordered out of the car, Casey said.

Police learned Mitchell had a suspended driver’s license then began searching the vehicle. Casey said they seized suspected heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

Mitchell was charged with Class A and Class B drug distribution, failure to stop for police, operating with a suspended license, and defective equipment. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court.

Mitchell’s passengers were released without being charged, according to police.