Traffic stop leads to unexpected human trafficking sting in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop led to an arrest after police found items indicative of human trafficking inside the driver’s vehicle.

An officer from the K-9 unit pulled over Adam Sampson, 28, of Connecticut, due to minor traffic violations on Highland Avenue in Seekonk near the Quality Inn Monday morning.

Police said the K-9 alerted the officer there were drugs inside the car. The officer found heroin and fentanyl during the initial search of Sampson’s vehicle.

As he continued his search, police said the officer began finding things that became concerning.

“Some things that are indicative of people who might be in the business of trafficking females for prostitution,” Captain Matthew Jardine said.

When the officer asked Sampson about the items, police said the answers he provided were inconsistent. Police said Sampson didn’t provide any good reasons to be in town.

The officer then learned Sampson was staying at the nearby Quality Inn. Police searched two rooms at the motel and found a variety of drugs and three women in their late 20s or early 30s.

According to police, the women were addicted to drugs and Sampson was taking advantage of that.

“These women were being fed drugs in order to keep the activity going on. This guy is making money because of somebody’s substance abuse,” said Captain Jardine.

Police said the women are considered victims and are not being charged. One of the women told police they were being trafficked in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Sampson was ordered held on $10,000 bail. His next court date is June 17.