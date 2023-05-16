DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested after an officer found suspected drugs during a traffic stop, according to Dartmouth police.

The car was pulled over on State Road just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found suspected MDMA (AKA ecstasy) and suspected cocaine inside a compartment on the passenger side, along with a digital scale, plastic baggies and $510 in cash.

The passenger, 27-year-old Carl Taylor, was also found to be carrying suspected fentanyl, according to police.

He was charged with possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, and possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute.