SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer rolled over on I-195 East in Swansea Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near Exit 8.

Two lanes are currently blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

No word on what caused the crash.

Lane closures remain on 195 East in Swansea due to crash near ex 8. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/PjM7H9GCvR — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) September 15, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.