FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An extensive cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer truck rolled over in Fall River Tuesday evening, sending dozens of watermelons careening out onto a major highway.

The truck was driving down I-79 South near North Main Street when it crashed, partially spilling its cargo of watermelons onto the northbound side of the highway.

Fall River District Fire Chief Sean Flannery said the driver was transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Flannery said both sides of I-79 will remain partially closed as crews work to clear the watermelon-logged highway.

The cause of the crash remains under in the investigation at this time.