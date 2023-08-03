BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are responding to a tractor-trailer that crashed into a home in Bellingham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning.

Aerial video shows the tractor-trailer, which appeared to be hauling heavy equipment on a flatbed, veered off Hartford Avenue before slamming into the home.

Fire Chief Bill Miller told 12 News they received calls about the crash just before 9:30 a.m. The driver of the truck was taken to UMass Hospital in critical condition.

A large hole could be seen in the back of the home, along with debris in the yard. No one was inside at the time of the crash.

The crash damaged the back porch of the home, officials said.

Credit: Justin White/WPRI-TV Credit: WCVB

Bellingham police said they expected to reopen Hartford Avenue within a couple of hours, but side streets will remain closed as they work to remove the trailer.

Witnesses told police the truck was traveling eastbound on Hartford Avenue. There was no indication of braking and speed did not appear to have been a factor, according to Police Chief Ken Fitzgerald.

“So I was just sitting on my porch, I heard this loud freight train come by, I looked up and it was a truck literally that went through my front yard, crossed the street and smashed into the neighbor’s house,” Eric Banks, who lives next to the house damaged in the crash, recalled.

The driver had a dog in the truck with him, who was unharmed in the crash. No word yet on the cause of the crash.