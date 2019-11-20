Tractor-trailer crash takes down power lines in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The operator of a tractor-trailer and his passenger escaped without injury after a crash Tuesday on State Road in Westport left power lines draped on top of the truck.

According to Detective Sgt. Christopher Dunn, the initial investigation revealed the driver was turning onto State Road when the tractor-trailer hit a guy-wire (a tension cable used for stability) which caused a utility pole to shift in the ground and sever in two locations.

Dunn said police arrived on scene to find the truck partially in the eastbound lane with utility wires hanging down on the trailer and the roadway. The operator – a Georgia man – and his passenger were instructed to remain in the cab until it was deemed safe.

Once they were able to get out, the pair was evaluated at the scene.

The crash caused a number of outages in the area, according to Dunn, and a portion of State Road was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the scene. Eversource and Verizon also responded to replace the broken utility pole and restore power and telecommunications.