Toys for Tots donation event held at Cardi’s in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s that time of year again, Toys for Tots collections are in full swing.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence have once again teamed up with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses to collect toys for local children in need this Christmas.

An event was held to collect toys for the drive at the Cardi’s in Swansea Saturday. Several other local organizations were on hand to help with the drive.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Eyewitness News studios at 25 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, during normal business hours through Friday, Dec, 20.

You can also donate at any Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses location through noon on December 24.