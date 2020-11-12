Tombstones vandalized at Fall River cemetery

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating after a cemetery was vandalized on Wednesday.

According to police, vandals spray-painted racial slurs on tombstones at the North Burial Ground on North Main Street.

Mayor Paul Coogan said a detective will be on-site first thing Thursday morning to investigate before it is cleaned up by the Department of Public Works (DPW).

“The DPW has access to security cameras at North Burial Ground and we will be working with the Police Department to support their efforts to find who is responsible for this crime,” Coogan said.

The incident remains under investigation.