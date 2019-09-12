Tiverton woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A narcotics investigation involving multiple police departments resulted in the arrest of a Tiverton woman.

Veronica Reading, 36, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl.

According to Dartmouth police, Reading was taken into custody as officers observed her conducting a drug transaction in Fall River.

Police searched Reading’s vehicle and said they found 270 baggies of suspected fentanyl and $1,357 in cash.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at her Mill Street home and seized an additional 7,011 baggies of suspected fentanyl—which have a street value of approximately $25,000, according to police—as well as $152,720 in cash.