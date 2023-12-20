FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Tiverton man will spend at least five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to causing a deadly 2021 crash.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Alexander Farias was driving on Route 24 South when he drifted into the left lane. His vehicle then spun out, causing him to enter the opposite lane, roll over and hit 35-year-old James Dumas Jr.’s car.

Farias, 30, was taken to the hospital, where he tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, the DA’s office said. Police also seized drugs and a large-capacity magazine from his vehicle.

He was convicted of manslaughter while operating under the influence, possession of class A, C, and E drugs, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm feeding device.

Farias was also sentenced to two years of probation.

Dumas Jr. was returning home from work when the crash happened.

“He had no business driving that night, and his reckless decision took the life of an innocent person,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “My heart goes out to the victim’s family, and I appreciate them expressing their feelings to the court during the sentencing hearing. I hope this resolution gives them closure.”