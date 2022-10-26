RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been more than a week since Colleen Weaver was first reported missing by her family.

The 16-year-old was last seen around 1 a.m. last Tuesday near her home at Orchard and King streets in Raynham.

Weaver hasn’t been heard from since, and police believe she is in danger.

Police have notified departments in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine to Weaver’s disappearance and have officially reported her missing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The FBI is now assisting with the search, and the Raynham Police Department is actively investigating more than 50 tips from all over the country.

“We want to thank everyone who has come forward with information that may help us locate Colleen,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. “The Raynham Police Department is committed to doing everything it can to safely locate Colleen.”

Kristen Weaver, Colleen’s mother, believes her daughter was lured somewhere and is worried for her safety.

“For her to leave without a trace in the middle of the night is completely out of her character,” she said.

Police are worried Colleen may now be 100 miles away from home, which is why the department has cast a wide net.

Another candlelit vigil is scheduled for Thursday evening outside the First Congregational Church, where residents will gather and pray for Colleen’s safe return.

Colleen is described as having a nose piercing, red/pink hair and may be wearing black glasses. Police believe she may have been wearing a sweatshirt and leggings when she left her house.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has any information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact the Raynham Police Department at (508) 824-2717.