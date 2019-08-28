Tip leads police to one of Fall River’s most wanted

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man identified as one of the city’s top 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested Tuesday thanks to a tipster, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Luisceito Cruz-Dubois, 22, was added to Fall River’s Top 10 Most Wanted list earlier this month.

Police said the city’s lead detective, Derek Beaulieu, received a tip on Cruz-Dubois’ location, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Cruz-Dubious was wanted in connection with an Aug. 16 home invasion. He also faces single counts of armed and masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (pistol whip), assault and battery with a hypodermic needle, carrying a firearm without a license in public, possession of a class A drug (heroin), and a firearm violation with one prior violent or drug offense.