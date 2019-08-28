Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued, Downpours and T’Storms This Afternoon Through Tonight

Tip leads police to one of Fall River’s most wanted

SE Mass

by: Cassandra Yany,

Posted: / Updated:

Photos courtesy: Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man identified as one of the city’s top 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested Tuesday thanks to a tipster, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Luisceito Cruz-Dubois, 22, was added to Fall River’s Top 10 Most Wanted list earlier this month.

Police said the city’s lead detective, Derek Beaulieu, received a tip on Cruz-Dubois’ location, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Cruz-Dubious was wanted in connection with an Aug. 16 home invasion. He also faces single counts of armed and masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (pistol whip), assault and battery with a hypodermic needle, carrying a firearm without a license in public, possession of a class A drug (heroin), and a firearm violation with one prior violent or drug offense.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams