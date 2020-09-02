Three vehicle crash under investigation in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A three-car crash involving a dump truck in Rehoboth Wednesday sent three people to the hospital, according to the Rehoboth Police Department.

Police said they responded to the area of Route 44 at Wilmarth Bridge Road around noon after receiving a report of a crash involving three cars.

Responding officers found a dump truck and two SUVs had crashed near the intersection. Two people who were trapped inside the SUVs were removed by fire officials after becoming trapped, police said.

Three people were transported to Rhode Island Hospitals with minor, serious non-life threatening and serious life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.