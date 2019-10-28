Live Now
Three sent to hospital after shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital late Sunday night.

Police said they responded to a report of multiple shots fired around 11:15 p.m. on Tremont Street. Police located nine shell casings in the area.

Shortly after responding to the scene, police said they located the victims – two men and a woman – in a car on Columbia Street.

According to police, all three victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

