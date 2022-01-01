Three people suffer burn injuries in Rehoboth fire

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people are recovering after being burned during a fire in Rehoboth Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m., the Rehoboth Fire Department received a 911 call about an “explosion with someone burned” at a home on Rocky Hill Road.

When they arrived, crews found three people that had been burned.

All three victims, who are not being identified at this time, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A preliminary investigation by the Rehoboth Fire and Police Departments showed that the fire was caused by a cooking mishap.