Three men arrested in Fall River double stabbing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police arrested three suspects Friday after two men were stabbed outside a business on Mariano Bishop Boulevard.

Jams Anibal Santiago, 18, Reynaldo Santiago, 21, and Anibal Junior Santiago, 22, all of Fall River, were each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury.

Police said the men were involved in a fight around 8 p.m. Friday and officers arrived soon after to find two stabbing victims, one with a life-threatening wound to his torso. Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they’re now listed in stable condition, according to police.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify and locate the three suspects.