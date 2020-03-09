Live Now
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear

Three men arrested in Fall River double stabbing

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(L-R) Jams Anibal Santiago-Isaac, Reynaldo Santiago, and Anibal Junior Santiago

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police arrested three suspects Friday after two men were stabbed outside a business on Mariano Bishop Boulevard.

Jams Anibal Santiago, 18, Reynaldo Santiago, 21, and Anibal Junior Santiago, 22, all of Fall River, were each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury.

Police said the men were involved in a fight around 8 p.m. Friday and officers arrived soon after to find two stabbing victims, one with a life-threatening wound to his torso. Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they’re now listed in stable condition, according to police.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify and locate the three suspects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com