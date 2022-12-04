NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in New Bedford have arrested three people suspected of a catalytic converter theft.

On Dec. 3, just after midnight, officers were called to Riverside Ave. for reports of a person looking under vehicles with a flashlight,

When they arrived on scene, officers saw three men sitting inside of a vehicle of a parking lot.

One of the suspect, Luis Miguel Santiago, 24, of New Bedford, matched the description of the suspect police were given.

The other two suspects were identified as Cristian Omar Resto Alejandro, 25, who had an active warrant for his arrest, and Quiriam Yeileen Resto Alejandro, 22, both of New Bedford.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a reciprocating saw with a built-in flashlight. Police said this is a tool that can be used remove catalytic converters from vehicles in the dark.

Officers also found a parked vehicle a short distance away that had damage to its catalytic converter.

All three suspects are charged with possession of the burglarious tool and stealing parts from a motor vehicle.

“The theft of catalytic converters can be frustrating for police to deal with given the fact that the suspects normally move very quickly under the cover of darkness,” said New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira in a statement.

“It takes witnesses who are willing to call us when they see something suspicious, alert patrol officers who respond quickly, and even a little bit of luck. We were fortunate in this instance to have all three. I’m very happy to see these suspects charged.”