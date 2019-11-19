Threatening note found at Wrentham high school deemed uncredible

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A threatening note found in the boy’s bathroom at King Philip Regional High School has been deemed uncredible, according to Superintendent Paul Zinni.

Zinni said the note was found by a custodian Friday night.

The note allegedly referenced the school’s wrestling team, but police said it didn’t mention any specific acts of violence. Zinni said there is no threat to the school community.

“I want to thank the school staff and members of law enforcement who quickly investigated this matter to ensure there was no danger to anyone,” Zinni said.

Zinni said the student responsible has been identified and now administrators are working to address the situation in accordance with district policies and procedures.

Police do not intend to press charges against the student.