DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two threats were reported at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in less than 24 hours.

The first threat was reported Tuesday, when police said concerning graffiti was discovered in a boy’s bathroom. The school was placed into lockdown out of an abundance of caution as a result, though police determined the threat wasn’t credible.

The school was placed into lockdown again Wednesday morning after a student found two live bullets inside the same bathroom, according to police.

Officers quickly responded to the high school and searched the entire building, though no suspicious items were found.

Both incidents remain under investigation. It’s unclear at this time whether they’re connected.

Superintendent Anthony Azar confirmed those responsible will be disciplined accordingly.

“The two incidents this week at our high school illustrate that disruptive behavior causes considerable angst for all of us,” Azar said in a statement. “We appreciate the 99% of our students that do the right thing every day and make good choices, especially when no one is looking.”

Azar also said there will be a police presence at the high school for the remainder of the year.

The threats come more than two weeks after the nation’s deadliest school shooting since 2012.

Anyone who has any information about either incident is urged to contact the Dighton Police Department at (508) 669-6711.