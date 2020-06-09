Thousands sign petition calling for New Bedford officers to wear body cameras

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ An online petition is circulating in New Bedford demanding that the city’s officers wear body cameras while on the job.

The petition was created anonymously a week ago and already has nearly 10,000 signatures.

New Bedford Police Chief Joseph Cordeiro tells Eyewitness News he agrees with the idea and said it should be considered by other police departments.

“I am an advocate and strongly encourage legislation for the use of and implementation by every department,” Cordeiro said in a statement. “It should be an industry standard.”

Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said while he is a proponent of the idea, it should not be implemented “quickly or carelessly.”

“I would want to ensure that it would enhance the trust between the organization and the community,” Cardoza said in a statement.

New Bedford resident Shawna Pires said she plans to sign the petition and is proud of her community for coming together to instigate change.

“There are black, white, Cape Verdean, Native American…all types of races signing that petition, so the fact that that is happening is really awesome,” Pires said. “For 10,000 people to come together and agree on something is honestly crazy. It proves the point that something is wrong and I think cameras would really help.”

Eyewitness News reached out to New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell about the petition but he was unavailable for comment.