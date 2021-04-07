‘This is someone who is suffering’: Arson at New Bedford witch shop turns into life lesson for the owner

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The owner of a New Bedford witch shop that was vandalized on Easter is looking at the situation in a new light after learning more about the culprit.

Lucky Cabral, the owner of Sanctum Folklorica, tells 12 News a woman set fire to her plant cart Sunday night, which was displayed outside her Purchase Street business.



Courtesy: Lucky Cabral

“That cart was doused in some kind of flammable substance and ignited,” Cabral explained. “There were really big flames, it was like a bonfire out here.”

Cabral said this wasn’t the first time the woman had approached her shop either.

The woman believed her shop was evil, according to Cabral, and made it clear she was against her religious practices.

Over the past couple of weeks, Cabral said the woman stopped by several times, in some cases burning large amounts of sage and splashing holy water outside the entrance of her business.

At first, Cabral said she was angry and worried her shop was the target of a hate crime.

“We were terrified,” she recalled.

Police did arrest the woman, but Cabral said after learning more about her, she’s had a change of heart.

“I went from having these hardcore feelings to … this is someone who is suffering,” Cabral said. “Upon learning more about her and speaking with her family, I have turned this from wanting to prosecute her in terms of the law to wanting her to get the help she needs.”

Cabral said she’s learned a lot from this incident, especially that you should never judge a book by its cover.

“I forgive the person that I know is somewhere in her,” she said.

She also said she’s thankful her shop didn’t sustain any damage from the fire, especially since there are people who live in the apartments above her business.