SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A wrong-way crash in Somerset claimed the life of a third victim Friday afternoon.

68-year-old Donna Arruda passed away after sustaining serious injuries on Christmas Day from the crash.

This wrong-way DUI crash has now taken the life of three including Donna. Her grandson Jacoby as well as her husband, Floriano, were pronouned dead within 24-hours of the crash.

The driver, Adam Gauthier of New York City has new charges of manslaughter while operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide-OUI liquor.

According to Massachusetts officials, Gauthier is due back in court on January 9.